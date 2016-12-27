Buy Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Stock for its Web Services Diversification

Ask anybody how Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) makes its money and, chances are, they’ll say it’s an online retailer. There’s no denying that the company is a behemoth in the e-commerce space and all but invented the category back in the go-go days of the dot-com boom. It’s also a fact that Amazon still gets the bulk of its revenue from online sales.

But, there’s more driving AMZN stock than just online sales.

Jeff Bezos and Company have created an interesting web services business on the side. Through its own data collection efforts, Amazon has continued to expand on that premise and is now one of the rising stars in cloud computing and data analytics. It’s in these projects that AMZN could see the biggest growth down the road.

For investors, the continued growth in its web services and data center division might be the most promising driver of AMZN stock over the long term. It’s pretty clear that Amazon is much more than just another retailer.

It’s All About Data at AMZN

Believe it or not, Amazon and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL , NASDAQ: GOOG ) have a lot in common. Yes, one is a search/advertising company and the other is a retailer. But, they share a love of data. A lot of it. Terabytes worth of information.

Every time you perform a search on Google or send an email via Gmail, Google is quietly searching through all your information, using complex algorithms to tease out whatever information it can. Advertisers love this info and it’s what has made GOOGL a powerhouse.

Guess what? AMZN is doing it too.

Every time you search, buy, or buy again, Amazon is collecting millions of pieces of information. The company stores and processes that information on its vast server computers. For years, AMZN quietly did all of this collection and analyzation behind the scenes. But, one day, Bezos and his cohorts had a thought: “If we’re collecting and searching through all this data, I bet someone else is, too.” And, just like that, the Amazon’s Web Services (AWS) division was born.

Initially, AWS was simply an outsourced server farm. You could contact Amazon to host your business processes on one of its data center sites and access it via the cloud. Thousands of smaller businesses flocked to this easy-to-access “public cloud” as the costs to implement it vs. the cost of building out an entire IT infrastructure are next to nil. Revenue for AWS has grown more than 55% year over year.

