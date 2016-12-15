Apple Inc. (AAPL) Stock Is a Great Short Right Now

The Trump administration’s sit-down with Silicon Valley was a “great” meeting, apparently. All the same, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is facing challenges off and on the price chart … and right now Apple stock is ripe for a short-term bear play.

Trump’s tech summit on Wednesday saw our president-elect complete a beautiful 180-degree turn that even a figure skater would envy. He met with Apple’s Tim Cook, Amazon.com, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Jeff Bezos and other large-cap tech royalty whose companies have been on very thin ice of late.

On the agenda for Apple stock holders: overseas manufacturing, immigration and other key issues previously brandished as bad practices Silicon Valley needed to change as part of Trump’s broader “Make America Great Again” campaign were discussed.

Lo and behold, one quick media opportunity later, and Apple has seemingly found a friendly partner with the president-elect. Trump went so far as to say the administration was ready to do anything it could for the tech industry.

His words: “This is truly an amazing group of people.”

AAPL shareholders also might be pleased there wasn’t a peep about boycotting Apple products. Or that other recent and infamous attacks against the group weren’t raised during the tech summit.

As an investment, though, Apple stock still has its work cut out for it.

We’ll say it again: Apple stock isn’t that cheap. Qualitatively speaking, iPhones no longer hold the cache they once did. That’s a problem for AAPL shareholders. The reality of weaker pricing power in the face of diminished brand value means lower margins.

There’s also Trump’s still-on-the-table protectionist policies against China to consider when looking at Apple stock as an investment — and that could be a large drag on its share price.

On Wednesday, General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) and Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) faced their own minor backlash from the world’s second largest economy. Similar threats or government actions against Apple could prove disastrous for the company.

Apple is not only reliant on China for manufacturing, but it’s also critical for its future growth.

AAPL’s stock charts don’t look so great, either.

Apple Stock Chart



Click to Enlarge Shares have enjoyed a nice rally since a month ago when shares hit $104.08, which successfully tested the 200-day simple moving average for support.

The concern now is that AAPL faces resistance from its prior up-channel with an overbought stochastics indicator. This puts the trading advantage in favor of the bears.

Next Page