Tuesday Apple Rumors: 2017 May Include Vertical Cameras on iPhone 7s

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a new iPhone 7. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

iPhone 7s: A new rumor claims that AAPL may launch an iPhone 7s next year, reports MacRumors. According to this rumor, the new smartphone will feature a 5-inch display. This would place it between the current iPhone 7 models, which have 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch displays. However, there’s something even more interesting about this rumor. It also claims that the new device will feature two rear-facing cameras that have a vertical alignment. Recent rumors from the same source also claim AAPL is planning to add a red color option to next year’s iPhone.

Foxconn Expansion: Rumor has it that Apple is planning to strengthen its relationship with supplier Foxconn, 9to5Mac notes. This rumor claims that the tech company is working with the supplier to create new research and development facilities in China and Indonesia. It is currently planning to start construction on the facilities next year. AAPL has previously confirmed a new research and development center was coming to China.

Research Paper: Apple has published its first research paper and it focuses on computer vision recognition, reports AppleInsider. The research paper from AAPL talks about using methods that can allow computers to determine if an item is synthetic or computer generated. This is a big deal for the company, which has previously been very secretive about its research. The company only just announced last month that it would start allowing researchers to publicly publish their papers.