Has Bank of America Corp (BAC) Stock Run too Far too Fast?

When I last checked in with Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC ) on Nov. 1, BAC stock was trading near $16.50 and the Federal Reserve was just about to announce its first interest-rate hike of 2016 — its second of the past decade. The hike came as expected, and the Donald Trump rally rolled onward, carrying BofA shares to levels last seen in 2008.

Click to Enlarge Technically speaking, Bank of America shares are trading in overbought territory. In fact, BAC stock has been overbought since mid-November, just after the Fed rate hike.

The shares are showing some signs of weakness in the $23 region, which should lead to a period of consolidation or profit taking. As the old saying goes, what goes up must come down.

But there is also a quote from John Maynard Keynes that is quite applicable here: “The market can remain irrational for longer than you can remain solvent.”

If you’ve got the wherewithal and the funds, betting against BAC stock here — at least over the short term — could be profitable. But what does the sentiment backdrop say about Bank of America’s prospects?

According to Zacks data, ratings from the brokerage community have edged higher, with 13 of the 19 analysts following BAC stock now rating the shares a “buy” or better, up from 12 in early November. And there are still no “sell” ratings to be found. The consensus price target is also higher, up from an average of $17.95 on Nov. 1 to $22.03 at last check.

With BAC stock trading just shy of $23, the brokerage bunch has a choice: downgrade BofA to “hold” and keep price targets where they are, or lift targets to match the stock’s current trajectory.

Short-term BAC options traders appear to be leaning toward the former. Specifically, the January 2017 put/call open interest ratio for BAC stock rests at 0.88, and has actually risen during the past week as puts are being added at a faster rate than calls.

