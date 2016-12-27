How to Protect Yourself in Bank of America Corp (BAC) Stock

To be sure, the narrative has been “yuge” for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC). In the here and now though, overly optimistic discounting in BAC stock means investors might explore a partially hedged, modified collar entering 2017. Let me explain.

It’s been an explosive several weeks for BAC stock and the country’s second largest bank since Donald Trump won the presidential election and Republicans took control of Congress.

Enviable, or maybe terrifying, support for making our too-big-to-fail institutions even larger and more powerful could be offering the keys to the castle, or at least Capitol Hill to Bank of America and its constituents within the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF).

Considering pledged corporate tax breaks, financial deregulation and Dodd-Frank legislation reform, growing conviction of a rising and interest-rate friendly environment for banks (and with Wall Street crony capitalism at its best), let’s just say Christmas came early this year for BAC stock.

This strategist has some concerns, though. With nearly a month until the Trump administration takes office, and considering an overly bullish narrative prone to hitting a snag and shares of BAC overbought near-term, it’s time to be more cautious.

BAC Stock Weekly Chart



Click to Enlarge Since an early February low of $10.99, BAC stock has risen more than 100%. Those gains of course are nothing to sneeze at. More to the point, as bad as conditions looked on the weekly price chart at 2016’s lows, today’s environment is equally alarming in the near-term, in a bullish sort of way.

From a rapid gap-based, two-session breakout through BAC’s July high of $18.48 on Nov. 11, shares of Bank of America have raced up 33% and remained glued to an optimistically widened Bollinger band.

Our expectation is signs of minor exhaustion will give way to a minor corrective move. This could lead to BAC stock pushing toward $20 to $21 before more supportive buying is seen. A move into this price zone represents a decline of 10% to 15% from recent highs and incorporates a Fibonacci retracement of 38% from BAC’s late September low of $14.81.

BAC Stock Modified Collar

Given the supportive dynamics that appear to be working toward making BAC stock great again, but with shares overbought near term, a modified collar on Bank of America looks attractive.

Reviewing BAC’s options, selling the Jan. 20 $23.50 call and purchasing the Jan. 20 $22/$20.50 put spread is priced for even money with shares of BAC stock at $22.60.

Next Page