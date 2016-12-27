7 Best Places to Celebrate New Year’s Eve 2016

New Year’s Eve 2016 is right around the corner and there are plenty of great cities to celebrate the turning of the calendar.

There are plenty of ways to ring in 2017 in style, and we have compiled some of the best places to celebrate New Year’s Eve 2016 around the country. From Las Vegas to New York and Los Angeles, here are some of the hottest ways to honor the current year and hope for an excellent 2017.

Check it out:

Los Angeles : The hottest city in SoCal will be lit this New Year’s Eve, with the Queen’s Mary’s New Year’s Eve extravaganza honoring old Hollywood.

: The hottest city in SoCal will be lit this New Year’s Eve, with the Queen’s Mary’s New Year’s Eve extravaganza honoring old Hollywood. New York City : New York will be excellent this year with an Afrojack event leading the line.

: New York will be excellent this year with an Afrojack event leading the line. Las Vegas : Perhaps the best Vegas event of the year will be its New Year’s Eve 2016 concert that will include Lady Gaga as the headliner at Wynn Las Vegas.

: Perhaps the best Vegas event of the year will be its New Year’s Eve 2016 concert that will include Lady Gaga as the headliner at Wynn Las Vegas. Miami : You can head to LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., South Beach in Miami to check out Skrillex perform.

: You can head to LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., South Beach in Miami to check out Skrillex perform. Memphis : Memphis is a city that’s on the rise thanks to its luxury and boutique that make it an attractive city to spend time in.

: Memphis is a city that’s on the rise thanks to its luxury and boutique that make it an attractive city to spend time in. Boston : Brighton Music Hall will have plenty of 90s magic this year, including music from the Backstreet Boys and Spice Girls.

: Brighton Music Hall will have plenty of 90s magic this year, including music from the Backstreet Boys and Spice Girls. Washington, D.C.: The nation’s capital will have a Masquerade Ball at MXDC with a great DJ and plenty of fun.

More From InvestorPlace