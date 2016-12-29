Biggest Movers in Construction Stocks Now – GV NWHM PRIM GLDD

The Construction sector saw plenty of trading activity today, including the following leaders and losers.

Only one stock in the Construction sector showed gains:

Meritage Corp ( MTH ): MTH stock is up 1.61% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Construction stocks include:

Goldfield Corp ( GV ): GV stock is down 3.92% today.

New Home Co Llc ( NWHM ): NWHM stock is down 2.97% today.

Primoris Services Cp ( PRIM ): PRIM stock is down 3.12% today.

Great Lakes Drg Dock ( GLDD ): GLDD stock is down 3.41% today.

Editor’s Note: Returns for the fastest-moving stocks listed here are based on share prices 20 minutes prior to publication of this story.