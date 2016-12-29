Biggest Movers in Construction Stocks Now – HOV KBH MDC MTZ

The following stocks were moving the Construction sector today.

Some of the biggest gainers among Construction stocks include:

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc ( HOV ): HOV stock is up 2.14% today.

KB Home ( KBH ): KBH stock is up 1.44% today.

M.D.C. Holdings ( MDC ): MDC stock is up 1.31% today.

Mastec Inc ( MTZ ): MTZ stock is up 0.65% today.

D.R. Horton ( DHI ): DHI stock is up 0.58% today.

Calatlantic Group Inc ( CAA ): CAA stock is up 0.96% today.

Dycom Industries ( DY ): DY stock is up 1.38% today.

Lennar Corp ( LEN ): LEN stock is up 0.37% today.

Toll Brothers Inc ( TOL ): TOL stock is up 0.25% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Construction stocks include:

China Advanced Const ( CADC ): CADC stock is down 6.67% today.

Sterling Constructio ( STRL ): STRL stock is up 1.4% today.

Editor’s Note: Returns for the fastest-moving stocks listed here are based on share prices 20 minutes prior to publication of this story.