Biggest Movers in Financial Stocks Now – FCFP HMNF GMRE PFSI

The Financial sector saw plenty of trading activity today, including the following leaders and losers.

Some of the biggest gainers among Financial stocks include:

First Comty Fncl Cmn ( FCFP ): FCFP stock is up 7.87% today.

Hmn Financial Inc ( HMNF ): HMNF stock is up 6.92% today.

Global Medical REIT Inc Cmn ( GMRE ): GMRE stock is up 4.5% today.

Pennymac Financial Services In ( PFSI ): PFSI stock is up 3.75% today.

First Mid Ill Bncshr ( FMBH ): FMBH stock is up 3.93% today.

Onebeacon Insurance Group ( OB ): OB stock is up 3.74% today.

Southern Mo Bancorp ( SMBC ): SMBC stock is up 2.05% today.

Oxbridge Ord Shrs ( OXBR ): OXBR stock is up 3.54% today.

Optimumbank Hldgs ( OPHC ): OPHC stock is up 3.54% today.

Alcentra Capital Com ( ABDC ): ABDC stock is up 3.22% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Financial stocks include:

Health Insurance Inn ( HIIQ ): HIIQ stock is down 11.23% today.

Value Line Inc ( VALU ): VALU stock is down 8.55% today.

Westbury Bancorp ( WBB ): WBB stock is down 8.41% today.

Altisource Asset ( AAMC ): AAMC stock is down 6.95% today.

The Community Fin Cp ( TCFC ): TCFC stock is down 4.53% today.

Yirendai Ltd ( YRD ): YRD stock is down 4.05% today.

United Security Bcsh ( UBFO ): UBFO stock is down 4.26% today.

Old Second Bancorp ( OSBC ): OSBC stock is down 3.51% today.

Magyar Bancorp Inc ( MGYR ): MGYR stock is down 4.01% today.

FS Bancorp Inc ( FSBW ): FSBW stock is down 3.92% today.

Editor’s Note: Returns for the fastest-moving stocks listed here are based on share prices 20 minutes prior to publication of this story.