Biggest Movers in Manufacturing Stocks Now – FBIO PBMD SMI AEZS

The following stocks were moving the Manufacturing sector today.

Some of the biggest gainers among Manufacturing stocks include:

Fortress Biotech Inc ( FBIO ): FBIO stock is up 26.64% today.

Prima Biomed Ltd ( PBMD ): PBMD stock is up 28.33% today.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International ( SMI ): SMI stock is up 7.99% today.

Aeterna Zentaris ( AEZS ): AEZS stock is up 1.41% today.

Rigel Pharmaceutical ( RIGL ): RIGL stock is up 2.1% today.

Tata Motors Ltd ( TTM ): TTM stock is up 2.45% today.

Cytokinetics ( CYTK ): CYTK stock is up 2.43% today.

Aurinia Pharm Ord ( AUPH ): AUPH stock is up 2.91% today.

Keryx Biopharm Inc ( KERX ): KERX stock is up 1.54% today.

Amag Pharmaceuticals ( AMAG ): AMAG stock is up 1.71% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Manufacturing stocks include:

Cempra Inc ( CEMP ): CEMP stock is down 53.28% today.

Dataram Corp ( DRAM ): DRAM stock is down 5.79% today.

Adverum Biotechnlgs ( ADVM ): ADVM stock is up 2.33% today.

Monster Digital Inc ( MSDI ): MSDI stock is down 4.65% today.

Galena Biopharma In ( GALE ): GALE stock is down 6.3% today.

Atara Biotherap Cmn ( ATRA ): ATRA stock is down 1.36% today.

Strongbridge Bio Ord ( SBBP ): SBBP stock is down 6.52% today.

Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings Inc ( MBVX ): MBVX stock is down 3.5% today.

Daxor Corp ( DXR ): DXR stock is down 3.88% today.

Ritter Pharmac. Com ( RTTR ): RTTR stock is down 3.7% today.

For more information on the best stocks to buy right now, check out the latest commentary on InvestorPlace.com.

And for more on the hot stocks moving most on Wall Street right now, check out our archive of daily market movers by sector here.

Editor’s Note: Returns for the fastest-moving stocks listed here are based on share prices 20 minutes prior to publication of this story.