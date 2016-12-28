Biggest Movers in Mining Stocks Now – CLF BBL RIO BHP

The following stocks were moving the Mining sector today.

Some of the biggest gainers among Mining stocks include:

Cliffs Natural Resources Inc ( CLF ): CLF stock is up 5.22% today.

Bhp Billiton Plc ( BBL ): BBL stock is up 3.07% today.

Rio Tinto Plc ( RIO ): RIO stock is up 2.84% today.

Bhp Billiton Ltd ( BHP ): BHP stock is up 2.78% today.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd ( TRQ ): TRQ stock is up 2.22% today.

Sasol Ltd ( SSL ): SSL stock is up 1.98% today.

Freeport-Mcmoran Inc ( FCX ): FCX stock is up 0.87% today.

Dawson Geophscl Cmn ( DWSN ): DWSN stock is down 0.72% today.

Transocean Inc ( RIG ): RIG stock is up 0.66% today.

Hi-Crush Partners LP ( HCLP ): HCLP stock is up 4.23% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Mining stocks include:

Northern Dynasty Minerals ( NAK ): NAK stock is down 10.98% today.

B2Gold Corp ( BTG ): BTG stock is down 3.98% today.

Endeavour Silver Corp ( EXK ): EXK stock is down 2.91% today.

Richmont Mines ( RIC ): RIC stock is down 2% today.

First Majestic Silver ( AG ): AG stock is down 2.15% today.

Iamgold Corp ( IAG ): IAG stock is down 1.69% today.

Seabridge Gold ( SA ): SA stock is down 1.84% today.

Tahoe Res Inc ( TAHO ): TAHO stock is down 1.21% today.

Alamos Gold Inc ( AGI ): AGI stock is down 1.86% today.

Drdgold Ltd ( DRD ): DRD stock is down 0.97% today.

For more information on the best stocks to buy right now, check out the latest commentary on InvestorPlace.com.

And for more on the hot stocks moving most on Wall Street right now, check out our archive of daily market movers by sector here.

Editor’s Note: Returns for the fastest-moving stocks listed here are based on share prices 20 minutes prior to publication of this story.