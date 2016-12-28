Biggest Movers in Mining Stocks Now – MPET SAND KLDX ERN

The following stocks were the biggest movers and shakers in the Mining sector today.

Some of the biggest gainers among Mining stocks include:

Magellan Petroleum ( MPET ): MPET stock is up 11.74% today.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd ( SAND ): SAND stock is up 5.92% today.

Klondex Mines Ltd ( KLDX ): KLDX stock is up 5.28% today.

Erin Energy Corp ( ERN ): ERN stock is up 5.26% today.

Novagold Resources Inc ( NG ): NG stock is up 4.56% today.

New Gold Inc ( NGD ): NGD stock is up 5% today.

Mcewen Mining Inc ( MUX ): MUX stock is up 4.21% today.

Randgold Res Ltd ( GOLD ): GOLD stock is up 3.47% today.

Petrobras Argentina S.A. ( PZE ): PZE stock is up 2.93% today.

Halcon Resources ( HK ): HK stock is up 1.78% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Mining stocks include:

Stone Energy Corp ( SGY ): SGY stock is down 5.67% today.

Chesapeake Energy Corp ( CHK ): CHK stock is down 4.22% today.

Approach Res. Inc ( AREX ): AREX stock is down 5.08% today.

Saexploration Hldgs ( SAEX ): SAEX stock is down 4.5% today.

Diamond Offshore Drilling ( DO ): DO stock is down 3.62% today.

Bill Barrett Corp ( BBG ): BBG stock is down 3.54% today.

Ev Energy Partners ( EVEP ): EVEP stock is down 4.21% today.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( HLX ): HLX stock is down 3.83% today.

Sanchez Production Partners Llc ( SPP ): SPP stock is down 3.83% today.

Legacy Reserves LP ( LGCY ): LGCY stock is down 2.29% today.

