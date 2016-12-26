Biggest Movers in Mining Stocks Now – PZE MAG PES FMSA

The following stocks were the biggest movers and shakers in the Mining sector today.

Some of the biggest gainers among Mining stocks include:

Petrobras Argentina S.A. ( PZE ): PZE stock is up 18.68% today.

MAG Silver Corp ( MAG ): MAG stock is up 7.11% today.

Pioneer Energy Services Corp ( PES ): PES stock is up 6.11% today.

Fmsa Holdings Inc ( FMSA ): FMSA stock is up 5.5% today.

Drdgold Ltd ( DRD ): DRD stock is up 5.45% today.

Harmony Gold Mining Co. Ltd ( HMY ): HMY stock is up 5.15% today.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp ( GSV ): GSV stock is up 4.71% today.

Sibanye Gold Limited American D ( SBGL ): SBGL stock is up 4.37% today.

Smart Sand Inc ( SND ): SND stock is up 4.25% today.

Novagold Resources Inc ( NG ): NG stock is up 4.11% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Mining stocks include:

Northern Oil and Gas ( NOG ): NOG stock is down 8.33% today.

Stone Energy Corp ( SGY ): SGY stock is down 7.37% today.

North Atlantic Drilling Ltd. Co ( NADL ): NADL stock is down 5.59% today.

Approach Res. Inc ( AREX ): AREX stock is down 4.67% today.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust ( CHKR ): CHKR stock is down 4.35% today.

Magellan Petroleum ( MPET ): MPET stock is down 3.46% today.

Willbros Group ( WG ): WG stock is down 3.43% today.

Pacific Drilling S.A. ( PACD ): PACD stock is down 3.39% today.

Centrus Energy Corp ( LEU ): LEU stock is down 2.81% today.

Oceaneering International ( OII ): OII stock is down 2.72% today.

Editor’s Note: Returns for the fastest-moving stocks listed here are based on share prices 20 minutes prior to publication of this story.