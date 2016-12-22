Biggest Movers in Retail Trade Stocks Now – BBBY BOOT VNCE KIRK

The following stocks were the biggest movers and shakers in the Retail Trade sector today.

Some of the biggest gainers among Retail Trade stocks include:

1-800-Flowers.Com ( FLWS ): FLWS stock is up 3.76% today.

Sears Hometown ( SHOS ): SHOS stock is up 1.01% today.

Red Robin Gourm ( RRGB ): RRGB stock is up 1.11% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Retail Trade stocks include:

Bed Bath & Beyond ( BBBY ): BBBY stock is down 9.88% today.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc ( BOOT ): BOOT stock is down 9.85% today.

Vince Holding Corp. Common Stoc ( VNCE ): VNCE stock is down 7.87% today.

Kirkland’s Inc ( KIRK ): KIRK stock is down 8.3% today.

Tailored Brands Inc ( TLRD ): TLRD stock is down 8.31% today.

Dillard’s ( DDS ): DDS stock is down 8.11% today.

New York & Company ( NWY ): NWY stock is down 7.95% today.

Ascena Retail Grp Cmn ( ASNA ): ASNA stock is down 7.83% today.

Stage Stores ( SSI ): SSI stock is down 7.34% today.

Big Lots ( BIG ): BIG stock is down 7.28% today.

Editor’s Note: Returns for the fastest-moving stocks listed here are based on share prices 20 minutes prior to publication of this story.