Biggest Movers in Retail Trade Stocks Now – LITB VNCE JMEI FRSH

The following stocks were the biggest movers and shakers in the Retail Trade sector today.

Some of the biggest gainers among Retail Trade stocks include:

Lightinthebox Holding Co. Ltd ( LITB ): LITB stock is up 7.04% today.

Vince Holding Corp. Common Stoc ( VNCE ): VNCE stock is up 2.96% today.

Jumei International Holding Ltd ( JMEI ): JMEI stock is up 3.67% today.

Papa Murphys Hld Com ( FRSH ): FRSH stock is up 3.44% today.

Cafepress Inc ( PRSS ): PRSS stock is up 3.56% today.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc ( BOOT ): BOOT stock is up 3.46% today.

Carrols Rstrnt Group ( TAST ): TAST stock is up 3.09% today.

Kona Grill Inc ( KONA ): KONA stock is up 2.82% today.

Bravo Brio Restauran ( BBRG ): BBRG stock is up 2.63% today.

Pharmerica Corp ( PMC ): PMC stock is up 2.35% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Retail Trade stocks include:

GNC Holdings Inc ( GNC ): GNC stock is down 10.54% today.

Sears Hldgs Corp ( SHLD ): SHLD stock is down 6.38% today.

Davidstea Inc Cm Stk ( DTEA ): DTEA stock is down 5.48% today.

Destination Maternty ( DEST ): DEST stock is down 5.31% today.

Jewett-Cameron Trd ( JCTCF ): JCTCF stock is down 4.58% today.

Acorn International ( ATV ): ATV stock is down 3.07% today.

Lands’ End Inc Cmn ( LE ): LE stock is down 2.99% today.

Conn’s Inc ( CONN ): CONN stock is down 2.97% today.

Finish Line Cl A ( FINL ): FINL stock is down 2.71% today.

Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage Inc ( NGVC ): NGVC stock is down 2.63% today.

Editor’s Note: Returns for the fastest-moving stocks listed here are based on share prices 20 minutes prior to publication of this story.