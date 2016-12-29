Biggest Movers in Retail Trade Stocks Now – SHLD CONN PIR ZUMZ

The following stocks were moving the Retail Trade sector today.

Some of the biggest gainers among Retail Trade stocks include:

Sears Hldgs Corp ( SHLD ): SHLD stock is up 6.97% today.

Conn’s Inc ( CONN ): CONN stock is up 2.39% today.

Pier 1 Imports ( PIR ): PIR stock is up 1.5% today.

Zumiez Inc ( ZUMZ ): ZUMZ stock is up 2.33% today.

Penske Automotive Group ( PAG ): PAG stock is up 1.47% today.

Tailored Brands Inc ( TLRD ): TLRD stock is up 1.28% today.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc ( LL ): LL stock is up 0.5% today.

Ollies Bargain CS ( OLLI ): OLLI stock is up 0.86% today.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc C ( BNED ): BNED stock is up 0.84% today.

Ascena Retail Grp Cmn ( ASNA ): ASNA stock is up 0.32% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Retail Trade stocks include:

Rush Entpr Cl B ( RUSHB ): RUSHB stock is up 1.59% today.

Jewett-Cameron Trd ( JCTCF ): JCTCF stock is down 1.45% today.

Editor’s Note: Returns for the fastest-moving stocks listed here are based on share prices 20 minutes prior to publication of this story.