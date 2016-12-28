Biggest Movers in Retail Trade Stocks Now – WMK STKS SSI VNCE

The following stocks were moving the Retail Trade sector today.

Some of the biggest gainers among Retail Trade stocks include:

Weis Markets ( WMK ): WMK stock is up 11.85% today.

The One Group Cmn ( STKS ): STKS stock is up 2.35% today.

Stage Stores ( SSI ): SSI stock is up 2.69% today.

Vince Holding Corp. Common Stoc ( VNCE ): VNCE stock is up 2.5% today.

Tuesday Morning Co ( TUES ): TUES stock is up 1.36% today.

American Eagle Outfitters ( AEO ): AEO stock is up 1.26% today.

Five Below Inc ( FIVE ): FIVE stock is up 1.46% today.

Smart ( SFS ): SFS stock is up 0.91% today.

Ruth’s Hospitality ( RUTH ): RUTH stock is up 0.66% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Retail Trade stocks include:

Noodles & Co Cla Cmn ( NDLS ): NDLS stock is down 4% today.

Conn’s Inc ( CONN ): CONN stock is down 4.2% today.

Destination Maternty ( DEST ): DEST stock is down 4.36% today.

GNC Holdings Inc ( GNC ): GNC stock is down 3.98% today.

Vitamin Shoppe Inc ( VSI ): VSI stock is down 3.61% today.

Ollies Bargain CS ( OLLI ): OLLI stock is down 3.31% today.

The Container Store Group Inc ( TCS ): TCS stock is down 2.56% today.

PC Connection Inc ( CNXN ): CNXN stock is down 2.87% today.

Finish Line Cl A ( FINL ): FINL stock is down 3% today.

Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage Inc ( NGVC ): NGVC stock is down 2.78% today.

Editor’s Note: Returns for the fastest-moving stocks listed here are based on share prices 20 minutes prior to publication of this story.