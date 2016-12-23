Biggest Movers in Retail Trade Stocks Now – ZAGG ZUMZ DKS WSM

The following stocks were moving the Retail Trade sector today.

Some of the biggest gainers among Retail Trade stocks include:

Fred’s Inc ( FRED ): FRED stock is up 2.68% today.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao ( CBD ): CBD stock is up 2.85% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Retail Trade stocks include:

Zagg Inc ( ZAGG ): ZAGG stock is down 2.77% today.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc ( DKS ): DKS stock is up 1.21% today.

Williams-Sonoma ( WSM ): WSM stock is down 0.92% today.

Party City Holdco Inc ( PRTY ): PRTY stock is up 0.68% today.

American Eagle Outfitters ( AEO ): AEO stock is down 0.13% today.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company ( ANF ): ANF stock is down 0.25% today.

Genesco Inc ( GCO ): GCO stock is down 1.11% today.

For more information on the best stocks to buy right now, check out the latest commentary on InvestorPlace.com.

And for more on the hot stocks moving most on Wall Street right now, check out our archive of daily market movers by sector here.

Editor’s Note: Returns for the fastest-moving stocks listed here are based on share prices 20 minutes prior to publication of this story.