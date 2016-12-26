Biggest Movers in Services Stocks Now – EHIC WTW HLTH FNCX

The following stocks were moving the Services sector today.

Some of the biggest gainers among Services stocks include:

Ehi Car Services Ltd ( EHIC ): EHIC stock is up 10.34% today.

Weight Watchers International Inc ( WTW ): WTW stock is up 8.75% today.

Nobilis Health Corp ( HLTH ): HLTH stock is up 6.82% today.

Function[X] Inc ( FNCX ): FNCX stock is up 6.57% today.

Exact Sciences Cor ( EXAS ): EXAS stock is up 5.9% today.

Datawatch Cp ( DWCH ): DWCH stock is up 5.66% today.

Alj Regional Hold Cmn ( ALJJ ): ALJJ stock is up 5.61% today.

Community Health Systems ( CYH ): CYH stock is up 5.48% today.

Genesis Healthcare Inc ( GEN ): GEN stock is up 5.35% today.

Gridsum Holding Inc ( GSUM ): GSUM stock is up 4.11% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Services stocks include:

Caladrius Bio Cmn ( CLBS ): CLBS stock is down 6.69% today.

Genius Brands International Inc ( GNUS ): GNUS stock is down 5.69% today.

Cai International ( CAI ): CAI stock is down 5.05% today.

Flexshopper Inc. ( FPAY ): FPAY stock is down 4.75% today.

Chinacache Hldgs ADR ( CCIH ): CCIH stock is down 3.92% today.

Majesco Entertainmnt ( COOL ): COOL stock is down 3.47% today.

Five Star Quality Care ( FVE ): FVE stock is down 3.45% today.

Hubspot Inc ( HUBS ): HUBS stock is down 3.27% today.

Agilysys Inc ( AGYS ): AGYS stock is down 2.91% today.

Edgewater Tech Inc ( EDGW ): EDGW stock is down 2.87% today.

