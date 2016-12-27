Biggest Movers in Services Stocks Now – LIVE YELP ENZ MBLY

The following stocks were moving the Services sector today.

Some of the biggest gainers among Services stocks include:

Live Ventures Cmn ( LIVE ): LIVE stock is up 5.89% today.

Yelp Inc ( YELP ): YELP stock is up 2.37% today.

Enzo Biochem ( ENZ ): ENZ stock is up 2.9% today.

Mobileye N.V. ( MBLY ): MBLY stock is up 2.22% today.

Rent-A-Center Inc ( RCII ): RCII stock is up 2.25% today.

Bankrate Inc ( RATE ): RATE stock is up 1.34% today.

Coupa Software Inc ( COUP ): COUP stock is up 0.71% today.

Twitter Inc ( TWTR ): TWTR stock is up 1.45% today.

Kindred Healthcare ( KND ): KND stock is up 0.86% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Services stocks include:

Helios and Matsn Ana ( HMNY ): HMNY stock is down 12.44% today.

Gridsum Holding Inc ( GSUM ): GSUM stock is up 0.81% today.

Neogenomics Inc ( NEO ): NEO stock is down 0.45% today.

Moneygram Intl Cmn ( MGI ): MGI stock is down 1.62% today.

Egain Corporation ( EGAN ): EGAN stock is down 2.33% today.

Weight Watchers International Inc ( WTW ): WTW stock is down 1.91% today.

Broadvision Inc ( BVSN ): BVSN stock is down 0.2% today.

Limelight Networks ( LLNW ): LLNW stock is down 1.63% today.

Xunlei Limited ADR ( XNET ): XNET stock is up 1.83% today.

Quorum Health Corporation Commo ( QHC ): QHC stock is down 1.27% today.

Editor’s Note: Returns for the fastest-moving stocks listed here are based on share prices 20 minutes prior to publication of this story.