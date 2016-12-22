Biggest Movers in Services Stocks Now – WTW HLTH CPAH LIVE

The following stocks were the biggest movers and shakers in the Services sector today.

Some of the biggest gainers among Services stocks include:

Weight Watchers International Inc ( WTW ): WTW stock is up 9.03% today.

Nobilis Health Corp ( HLTH ): HLTH stock is up 10% today.

Counterpath Corp ( CPAH ): CPAH stock is up 9.76% today.

Live Ventures Cmn ( LIVE ): LIVE stock is up 5.36% today.

Radware Ltd ( RDWR ): RDWR stock is up 4.12% today.

Applied Dna Scns Cmn ( APDN ): APDN stock is up 3.5% today.

Cascadian Therapeutics Inc ( CASC ): CASC stock is up 3.83% today.

Majesco Common Stock ( MJCO ): MJCO stock is up 3.53% today.

Mednax Inc ( MD ): MD stock is up 2.88% today.

Wowo Ltd Ads ( JMU ): JMU stock is up 3.2% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Services stocks include:

Red Hat Inc ( RHT ): RHT stock is down 13.96% today.

Neogenomics Inc ( NEO ): NEO stock is down 9.22% today.

Exelixis Inc ( EXEL ): EXEL stock is down 8.39% today.

Hortonworks Cmn ( HDP ): HDP stock is down 8.05% today.

Twilio ( TWLO ): TWLO stock is down 7.98% today.

Triton International Ltd ( TRTN ): TRTN stock is down 7.34% today.

Etsy Inc Common Stk ( ETSY ): ETSY stock is down 7.1% today.

Jupai Holdings Ltd ( JP ): JP stock is down 7.58% today.

Wilhelmina Intl Cmn ( WHLM ): WHLM stock is down 7.89% today.

Chinacache Hldgs ADR ( CCIH ): CCIH stock is down 5.51% today.

Editor’s Note: Returns for the fastest-moving stocks listed here are based on share prices 20 minutes prior to publication of this story.