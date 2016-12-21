Biggest Movers in Services Stocks Now – YELP BL MATR PYPL

The following stocks were moving the Services sector today.

Some of the biggest gainers among Services stocks include:

Yelp Inc ( YELP ): YELP stock is up 4.82% today.

Blackline Inc ( BL ): BL stock is down 1.74% today.

Mattersight Corp ( MATR ): MATR stock is up 1.41% today.

Paypal Holdings ( PYPL ): PYPL stock is up 1.61% today.

Bitauto Holdings Ltd ( BITA ): BITA stock is up 3.37% today.

Addus Homecare Corpo ( ADUS ): ADUS stock is down 0.56% today.

Exact Sciences Cor ( EXAS ): EXAS stock is up 1.07% today.

Imperva Inc ( IMPV ): IMPV stock is up 1.52% today.

China Distance Education Holdings ( DL ): DL stock is down 1.04% today.

Mindbody Cls A Cmn ( MB ): MB stock is up 0.72% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Services stocks include:

Izea Inc Common Stk ( IZEA ): IZEA stock is down 6.16% today.

Twitter Inc ( TWTR ): TWTR stock is down 3.24% today.

Broadvision Inc ( BVSN ): BVSN stock is down 2.91% today.

Majesco Entertainmnt ( COOL ): COOL stock is down 0.56% today.

Counterpath Corp ( CPAH ): CPAH stock is down 2.43% today.

Liveperson Inc ( LPSN ): LPSN stock is down 2.42% today.

Five Star Quality Care ( FVE ): FVE stock is down 1.69% today.

Zedge Inc Class B Common Stoc ( ZDGE ): ZDGE stock is down 1.95% today.

Exa Corporation ( EXA ): EXA stock is down 0.56% today.

Editor’s Note: Returns for the fastest-moving stocks listed here are based on share prices 20 minutes prior to publication of this story.