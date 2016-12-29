Biggest Movers in Transportation Stocks Now – AMID PAM DAC GOGL

The following stocks were moving the Transportation sector today.

Some of the biggest gainers among Transportation stocks include:

American Midstreampartners LP ( AMID ): AMID stock is up 4.48% today.

Pampa Energia S.A. ( PAM ): PAM stock is up 3.84% today.

Danaos Corp ( DAC ): DAC stock is up 5.88% today.

Golden Ocean Gp Cmn ( GOGL ): GOGL stock is up 3.06% today.

Companhia Paranaense De Energia ( ELP ): ELP stock is up 2.79% today.

Cia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado ( SBS ): SBS stock is up 2.36% today.

Controladora Vuela Compaia De ( VLRS ): VLRS stock is up 2.74% today.

Radio One Inc Cl D ( ROIAK ): ROIAK stock is up 1.69% today.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings Llc ( CQH ): CQH stock is up 2.49% today.

Black Hills Corp ( BKH ): BKH stock is up 2.05% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Transportation stocks include:

Beasley Brdcst Gr ( BBGI ): BBGI stock is down 11.36% today.

Gener8 Maritime Inc ( GNRT ): GNRT stock is down 5.45% today.

Hornbeck Offshore Services ( HOS ): HOS stock is down 3.8% today.

Pangaea Logistics So ( PANL ): PANL stock is down 3.53% today.

Star Bulk Carriers ( SBLK ): SBLK stock is down 3.78% today.

Costamare Inc ( CMRE ): CMRE stock is down 3.61% today.

Teekay Tankers Ltd ( TNK ): TNK stock is down 3.78% today.

Cryoport Inc ( CYRX ): CYRX stock is down 3.26% today.

YRC Worldwide ( YRCW ): YRCW stock is down 3.07% today.

Aquaventure Holdings Ltd ( WAAS ): WAAS stock is down 2.77% today.

Editor’s Note: Returns for the fastest-moving stocks listed here are based on share prices 20 minutes prior to publication of this story.