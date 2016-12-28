Biggest Movers in Transportation Stocks Now – ELLO LPG BBGI ENIC

The following stocks were moving the Transportation sector today.

Some of the biggest gainers among Transportation stocks include:

Ellomay Capital Ltd Ordinary Sh ( ELLO ): ELLO stock is up 6.17% today.

Dorian Lpg Ltd ( LPG ): LPG stock is up 4.56% today.

Beasley Brdcst Gr ( BBGI ): BBGI stock is up 4.76% today.

Enersis Chile S.A. American Dep ( ENIC ): ENIC stock is up 3.64% today.

Empresa Nacional De Electricida ( EOCC ): EOCC stock is up 3.27% today.

Costamare Inc ( CMRE ): CMRE stock is up 2.28% today.

Stealthgas Inc ( GASS ): GASS stock is up 2.01% today.

Emmis Commun Cl A ( EMMS ): EMMS stock is down 0.93% today.

Golar Lng Ltd ( GLNG ): GLNG stock is up 2.26% today.

Enersis Americas S.A. American ( ENIA ): ENIA stock is up 1.92% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Transportation stocks include:

Pyxis Tankers Cmn ( PXS ): PXS stock is down 13.13% today.

Pure Cycle Corp ( PCYO ): PCYO stock is down 6.25% today.

Tidewater Inc ( TDW ): TDW stock is down 7.2% today.

Diana Shipping Inc ( DSX ): DSX stock is down 6.19% today.

PHI Inc ( PHII ): PHII stock is down 5.52% today.

Dryships Inc ( DRYS ): DRYS stock is down 5.5% today.

Celadon Group ( CGI ): CGI stock is down 4.61% today.

Global Eagle Entrtn ( ENT ): ENT stock is down 4.91% today.

Top Ships Inc ( TOPS ): TOPS stock is down 3.72% today.

U S A Truck Inc ( USAK ): USAK stock is down 3.95% today.

For more information on the best stocks to buy right now, check out the latest commentary on InvestorPlace.com.

And for more on the hot stocks moving most on Wall Street right now, check out our archive of daily market movers by sector here.

Editor’s Note: Returns for the fastest-moving stocks listed here are based on share prices 20 minutes prior to publication of this story.