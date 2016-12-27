Biggest Movers in Transportation Stocks Now – ESEA HOS GNRT BRS

The Transportation sector saw plenty of trading activity today, including the following leaders and losers.

Some of the biggest gainers among Transportation stocks include:

Euroseas Ltd ( ESEA ): ESEA stock is up 4% today.

Hornbeck Offshore Services ( HOS ): HOS stock is up 3.83% today.

Gener8 Maritime Inc ( GNRT ): GNRT stock is up 2.07% today.

Bristow Group Inc ( BRS ): BRS stock is up 4.14% today.

NRG Energy ( NRG ): NRG stock is up 1.22% today.

Companhia Paranaense De Energia ( ELP ): ELP stock is up 1.85% today.

Swift Transportation Company ( SWFT ): SWFT stock is up 1.52% today.

Teekay Shipping Corp ( TK ): TK stock is up 1.96% today.

Korea Electric Power Corp ( KEP ): KEP stock is up 0.94% today.

Express-1 Expedited Solutions ( XPO ): XPO stock is up 0.98% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Transportation stocks include:

Radio One Inc ( ROIA ): ROIA stock is down 6.67% today.

Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora ( EDN ): EDN stock is down 0.9% today.

Pampa Energia S.A. ( PAM ): PAM stock is down 3.74% today.

P A M Transport Sv ( PTSI ): PTSI stock is down 3.54% today.

China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd ( CEA ): CEA stock is down 1.64% today.

Eqt Gp Holdings LP ( EQGP ): EQGP stock is down 1.76% today.

Sky Solar Hold Ads ( SKYS ): SKYS stock is down 1.75% today.

Allegiant Travel Com ( ALGT ): ALGT stock is down 0.33% today.

Spark Energy Cmn ( SPKE ): SPKE stock is down 0.49% today.

Magicjack Vocaltec L ( CALL ): CALL stock is down 0.7% today.

Editor’s Note: Returns for the fastest-moving stocks listed here are based on share prices 20 minutes prior to publication of this story.