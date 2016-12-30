Biggest Movers in Transportation Stocks Now – GNRT DRYS FRO AVH

The following stocks were moving the Transportation sector today.

Some of the biggest gainers among Transportation stocks include:

Gener8 Maritime Inc ( GNRT ): GNRT stock is up 0.88% today.

Dryships Inc ( DRYS ): DRYS stock is up 0.8% today.

Frontline Ltd ( FRO ): FRO stock is up 1.28% today.

Avianca Holdings S.A. ( AVH ): AVH stock is up 0.73% today.

Just Energy Group Inc ( JE ): JE stock is up 0.18% today.

Jetblue Airways Cp ( JBLU ): JBLU stock is up 0.9% today.

Seaspan Corp ( SSW ): SSW stock is up 0.33% today.

Expeditors Intl ( EXPD ): EXPD stock is down 0.21% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Transportation stocks include:

Cons Water Co Inc ( CWCO ): CWCO stock is down 1.36% today.

Tuniu Corporatio Ads ( TOUR ): TOUR stock is up 0.47% today.

Eqt Gp Holdings LP ( EQGP ): EQGP stock is down 0.16% today.

Top Ships Inc ( TOPS ): TOPS stock is up 1.29% today.

Radio One Inc ( ROIA ): ROIA stock is down 1.69% today.

Radio One Inc Cl D ( ROIAK ): ROIAK stock is down 1.67% today.

Air T Inc ( AIRT ): AIRT stock is down 1.49% today.

Antero Resources Midstream Llc ( AM ): AM stock is down 0.81% today.

Knot Offshore Partners LP Commo ( KNOP ): KNOP stock is down 0.84% today.

Editor’s Note: Returns for the fastest-moving stocks listed here are based on share prices 20 minutes prior to publication of this story.