Biggest Movers in Transportation Stocks Now – SBGI NSH GNE EURN

The Transportation sector saw plenty of trading activity today, including the following leaders and losers.

Some of the biggest gainers among Transportation stocks include:

Sinclair Brdcst A ( SBGI ): SBGI stock is up 2.86% today.

Nustar Gp Holdings Llc ( NSH ): NSH stock is up 2.85% today.

Genie Energy Ltd. Class B Commo ( GNE ): GNE stock is up 2.66% today.

Euronav Nv ( EURN ): EURN stock is up 2.56% today.

Cons Water Co Inc ( CWCO ): CWCO stock is up 2.35% today.

Gray Television ( GTN ): GTN stock is up 2.35% today.

Centrais Electricas Brazil ( EBR ): EBR stock is up 2.3% today.

Entravision Communications Corp ( EVC ): EVC stock is up 2.27% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Transportation stocks include:

USD Partners LP ( USDP ): USDP stock is down 2.48% today.

Avianca Holdings S.A. ( AVH ): AVH stock is down 2.37% today.

Diana Shipping Inc ( DSX ): DSX stock is down 2.35% today.

Teekay Offshore Partners LP ( TOO ): TOO stock is down 2.32% today.

American Midstreampartners LP ( AMID ): AMID stock is down 2.28% today.

Costamare Inc ( CMRE ): CMRE stock is down 2.24% today.

Teekay Lng Partners LP ( TGP ): TGP stock is down 2.03% today.

Enersis Americas S.A. American ( ENIA ): ENIA stock is down 1.99% today.

Danaos Corp ( DAC ): DAC stock is down 1.85% today.

Transalta Corp ( TAC ): TAC stock is down 1.8% today.

Editor’s Note: Returns for the fastest-moving stocks listed here are based on share prices 20 minutes prior to publication of this story.