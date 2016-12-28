Biggest Movers in Transportation Stocks Now – SINO GOL CIG DRYS

The following stocks were the biggest movers and shakers in the Transportation sector today.

Some of the biggest gainers among Transportation stocks include:

Sino-Global Shipping ( SINO ): SINO stock is up 1.92% today.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ( GOL ): GOL stock is up 4.91% today.

Comp En De Mn Cemig Ads ( CIG ): CIG stock is up 2.64% today.

Dryships Inc ( DRYS ): DRYS stock is down 2.5% today.

Era Group Inc Common Stock W ( ERA ): ERA stock is up 1.15% today.

Pandora Media Inc ( P ): P stock is up 0.38% today.

Huaneng Power Intl ( HNP ): HNP stock is up 1.24% today.

Tidewater Inc ( TDW ): TDW stock is up 0.55% today.

Seaspan Corp ( SSW ): SSW stock is up 0.68% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Transportation stocks include:

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras ( EBR.B ): EBR.B stock is down 6.02% today.

Algonquin Pwr & Util ( AQN ): AQN stock is down 5.23% today.

Globus Maritime Limi ( GLBS ): GLBS stock is down 3.01% today.

Salem Media Grp Inc ( SALM ): SALM stock is down 3.1% today.

Spanish Brdcstng ( SBSA ): SBSA stock is down 2.22% today.

Transmontaigne Partners LP ( TLP ): TLP stock is down 2.16% today.

Korea Electric Power Corp ( KEP ): KEP stock is down 2.6% today.

Emmis Commun Cl A ( EMMS ): EMMS stock is down 2.17% today.

Guangshen Railway Company ( GSH ): GSH stock is down 2.09% today.

China Southern Airlines Company ( ZNH ): ZNH stock is down 2.73% today.

