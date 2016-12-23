Biggest Movers in Wholesale Trade Stocks Now – RAVE DIT HBP ITRN

The Wholesale Trade sector saw plenty of trading activity today, including the following leaders and losers.

Some of the biggest gainers among Wholesale Trade stocks include:

Rave Restaurant Grp ( RAVE ): RAVE stock is up 13.47% today.

Amcon Distributing Company ( DIT ): DIT stock is up 3.73% today.

Huttig Bldg Products ( HBP ): HBP stock is up 2.42% today.

Ituran Location ( ITRN ): ITRN stock is up 2.14% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Wholesale Trade stocks include:

Universal Security Instruments ( UUU ): UUU stock is down 6.41% today.

Voxx Intl Corp ( VOXX ): VOXX stock is down 2.04% today.

Vtti Energy Partners LP ( VTTI ): VTTI stock is down 1.56% today.

Central Garden ( CENT ): CENT stock is down 1.55% today.

Richardson Electrncs ( RELL ): RELL stock is down 1.47% today.

Educational Dev Cp ( EDUC ): EDUC stock is down 1.35% today.

Primo Water Corporat ( PRMW ): PRMW stock is down 1.39% today.

Editor’s Note: Returns for the fastest-moving stocks listed here are based on share prices 20 minutes prior to publication of this story.