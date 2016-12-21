Biggest Movers in Wholesale Trade Stocks Now – UUU RELY DIT FSTR

The Wholesale Trade sector saw plenty of trading activity today, including the following leaders and losers.

Some of the biggest gainers among Wholesale Trade stocks include:

MGP Ingredients Inc ( MGPI ): MGPI stock is down 0.67% today.

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network ( ANW ): ANW stock is up 0.8% today.

Avnet Inc ( AVT ): AVT stock is up 0.45% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Wholesale Trade stocks include:

Universal Security Instruments ( UUU ): UUU stock is down 3.6% today.

Real Industry Cmn ( RELY ): RELY stock is down 2.6% today.

Amcon Distributing Company ( DIT ): DIT stock is down 2.1% today.

Foster L B Co ( FSTR ): FSTR stock is down 0.34% today.

G Willi-Food Intl ( WILC ): WILC stock is down 1.28% today.

The Chefs Warehouse ( CHEF ): CHEF stock is down 0.93% today.

Editor’s Note: Returns for the fastest-moving stocks listed here are based on share prices 20 minutes prior to publication of this story.