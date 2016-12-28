Biggest Movers in Wholesale Trade Stocks Now – VCO RAVE DIT NHTC

The following stocks were moving the Wholesale Trade sector today.

Some of the biggest gainers among Wholesale Trade stocks include:

Brown Forman Inc A ( BF.A ): BF.A stock is up 0.92% today.

Univar Inc ( UNVR ): UNVR stock is down 0.21% today.

Patterson Companies ( PDCO ): PDCO stock is up 0.42% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Wholesale Trade stocks include:

Vina Concha Y Toro ( VCO ): VCO stock is up 2.67% today.

Rave Restaurant Grp ( RAVE ): RAVE stock is down 3.26% today.

Amcon Distributing Company ( DIT ): DIT stock is down 1.74% today.

Natural Hlth Trd Cmn ( NHTC ): NHTC stock is up 0.35% today.

Editor’s Note: Returns for the fastest-moving stocks listed here are based on share prices 20 minutes prior to publication of this story.