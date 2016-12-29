Biggest Movers in Wholesale Trade Stocks Now – VOXX RYI WSO.B ANW

The following stocks were the biggest movers and shakers in the Wholesale Trade sector today.

Some of the biggest gainers among Wholesale Trade stocks include:

Martin Midstrm LP ( MMLP ): MMLP stock is up 5.87% today.

Aceto Cp ( ACET ): ACET stock is up 1.86% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Wholesale Trade stocks include:

Voxx Intl Corp ( VOXX ): VOXX stock is down 6.19% today.

Ryerson Holding Corp ( RYI ): RYI stock is down 1.41% today.

Watsco Inc Cl B ( WSO.B ): WSO.B stock is down 2.22% today.

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network ( ANW ): ANW stock is down 1.65% today.

For more information on the best stocks to buy right now, check out the latest commentary on InvestorPlace.com.

And for more on the hot stocks moving most on Wall Street right now, check out our archive of daily market movers by sector here.

Editor’s Note: Returns for the fastest-moving stocks listed here are based on share prices 20 minutes prior to publication of this story.