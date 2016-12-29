Burger King, Tim Hortons to Use Chicken With Fewer Antibiotics

Burger King and Tim Hortons, which belong to Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR ), are planning to use chicken with fewer antibiotics.

Burger King and Tim Hortons plan to make the switch to chickens raised with fewer antibiotics in the United States in 2017. It then plans to expand this decision to include chickens in Canada in 2018.

Restaurant Brands International Inc says it will be making the changes in antibiotics in its chicken supply due to public health concerns. There has been a push against using animals raised with antibiotics for food due to concerns that it could be helping in the creation of viruses that are resistant to the drugs.

Burger King and Tim Hortons won’t be removing all antibiotics from its supply of chickens . Instead, the fast food chains will remove those antibiotics that are “the most critical in human medicine,” reports Reuters.

Burger King and Tim Hortons aren’t the only companies that are planning to remove antibiotics from its chickens. McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD ), Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN ), Wendys Co (NASDAQ: WEN ) and Chick-fil-A are also making changes to what antibiotics they use it their chickens.

“It is important to note that all suppliers are currently required by law to adhere to legislated antibiotic withdrawal times,” Restaurant Brands International Inc says in a statement found on its official website’s Responsibility page. “These practices ensure that all antibiotics have cleared each animal’s system before it enters the food supply.”

QSR stock was up slightly as of Noon Thursday.

