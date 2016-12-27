NYC’s Carnegie Deli Closing Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016

The iconic Carnegie Deli at 854 7th Avenue in New York will be closing on Dec. 31, 2016, which is this Saturday.

An official statement on the company’s website alerts customers about the closing. It thanks them for many loyal years of shopping with it and says that the other Carnegie Deli locations across the United States will continue to serve customers.

According to the official statement, Carnegie Deli will also continue to deliver its goods to customers across the United States after it closes on Dec. 31, 2016. The statement says that closing the New York location was “probably one of the most difficult decisions we have had to make.”

Carnegie Deli also warns customers against giving money to charity efforts that are attempting to keep the business open. It claims that the family-owned business is not connected to any of these efforts and that it doesn’t advise customers to support them.

Carnegie Deli originally announced that it was planning to close the New York location earlier this year. The reason is that owner and President Marian Harper is unable to handle the stress of running the business.

The New York Carnegie Deli location was first opened in 1937. It was bought by Harper’s father from the original owners in 1976. Harper said that she chose to keep the restaurant open through the end of the year so that employees could buy Christmas presents with the extra income from tips.

Harper hopes that a licensing deal will someday allow the New York Carnegie Deli to reopen.

