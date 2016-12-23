8 Christmas Quotes to Share on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter

What are some of your favorite Christmas quotes?

We have compiled some of the best sayings that express how we feel on one of the happiest days of the year. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are the perfect times to spend some time with family and friends, and there is nothing more special than expressing how grateful you are to your loved ones.

Whether it be saying something that will push people forward, the simplicity of spreading laughter, or doing nothing more than showing up, however you choose to express your presence with your loved ones is an important part of being part of a community.

Browse through the next few slides and check out these Christmas words that show just how much the Christian holiday means to you. Put it on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.