Fly First Class in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Stock

This year has been turbulent at times, but Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) is now readying for a major liftoff in 2017. For bullish investors though, a protected DAL stock position using Delta options looks like a smarter way to hop on board. Let me explain.

As I wrote in back in September, pricing concerns, system outages, terrorism, Brexit and even the risk of rising fuel prices have all been used on one or more occasions during 2016 to keep Delta investors literally gunning for the emergency exits, rather than purchasing DAL stock.

Our DAL stock analysis also happened to be contrarian in its point of view.

At the article’s core, investors were urged to ignore the market’s bearish narrative on DAL stock and airline peers such as United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) and American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

Lo and behold, despite all the bearish overtures and dire forecasts, DAL stock has persevered and clawed its way back to flat on the year, excluding a dividend of 1.61%. For its part, the S&P 500 is up 11% without factoring in its shareholder payout.

The good news in all of this for DAL shareholders is Delta trades at a reasonable multiple compared to the S&P 500. Additionally, with the stock’s relative price weakness and corrective action of the past year — DAL stock has put itself in solid technical position to outperform going forward.

DAL Stock Weekly Chart



Click to Enlarge Since our bullish write-up on DAL stock in mid-September, shares have rallied a solid 35%. Notwithstanding the attractive gain, the technical forecast continues to look strong for Delta shareholders.

Looking at the weekly chart of DAL stock we can see shares have essentially gone nowhere for almost two years — or in airline lingo, they have sat on the technical tarmac since January 2015 when shares hit an all-time-high of $51.06.

For bulls though, there’s even more to the story. Aside from nearly two years of flat returns and anticipating more normalized and positive price performance for DAL stock, shares have also corrected by a sizable 38% and established a first-stage weekly cup and handle base.

The bullish combination bodes well for Delta shareholders as we enter 2017 as it should lead to an important technical breakout to new all-time-highs.

Next Page