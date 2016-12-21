An ‘Alternative’ Strategy That Averaged a 43% Return on Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Trading stocks involves a combination of paying attention to present factors while also forecasting the future. And the closer we get to the end of the year, the more emphasis people seem to place on what’s to come.

We already have forecasts for 2017 from more than a dozen major Wall Street firms, which I’ve collected in the table below.

So far, analysts are thinking “inside the box,” with all estimates relatively close to one another.

Some firms provide an outlook for earnings per share (EPS) on the S&P 500 while others provide a price target on the index, with many firms providing both. For comparison, EPS is expected to be about $110 for 2016.

2017

Projected EPS 2017

Index Target Upside

Potential Bank of America $129.00 2,300 4.9% Barclay’s $127.00 Canaccord $130.00 2,340 6.8% Citi $129.00 2,325 6.1% Credit Suisse 2,300 4.9% Deutsche Bank $130.00 2,350 7.2 Goldman Sachs $123.00 2,300 4.9% Jeffries $131.90 2,325 6.1% JP Morgan 2,300 4.9% Morgan Stanley $128.70 2,300 4.9% RBC $127.00 2,350 7.2 SocGen 2,400 9.5% UBS $127.00 2,300 4.9% Average $128.26 2,322 7.2%

According to the consensus of Wall Street’s biggest firms, we’re in for an absolutely normal year of standard stock market gains.

While I’m sure that’s not surprising to many, what’s striking to me is that no one seems to be anticipating a particularly extraordinary year. Since the election last month, the news has been filled with extraordinary events from around the world, any number of which could swing the stock market in 2017.

Because the market tends to surprise investors, the likelihood of a big year, either up or down, seems high.

In my opinion, odds favor a downside surprise. At the end of 2017, the S&P 500’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio would be about 18 based on analysts’ expectations, which would be well above average. A downside target of about 2,050 for the index would be in line with the historic average. That would result in a potential loss of about 9%. But that assumes earnings meet expectations, which also seems like a risky assumption.

Analysts expect EPS growth of about 16% next year. This would be more than twice as fast as the average rate of growth seen since 1988. It would also be the fastest growth rate since 2011, when companies were recovering from the steep declines in earnings seen during the Great Recession.

While it’s possible that we’ll see such strong growth, I think it’s unlikely. Not only am I expecting earnings estimates to decline in coming months, but I also believe we’ll see the S&P 500 fall into a trading range as the market waits to see what the new president actually does when he takes office next year.

And even if the analysts are correct and the market does rise in 2017, the table above shows they only expect average returns for the year.

