Pay Yourself Smartly in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Stock

Don’t discount Thursday’s bullish action in XOM as a one-off, as Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) is looking good, both on and off the price chart entering 2017. And for investors looking to participate and tilt the odds in their favor, a buy-write strategy on Exxon Mobil stock should trump the alternatives. Let me explain.

If there’s one company that exemplifies corporate America and the power that comes with it, Exxon Mobil would certainly be in the running. And Exxon Mobil should prove even more influential under the incoming administration, making Exxon Mobil stock a stronger investment.

It’s no secret the world’s largest energy company has a Washington insider in Rex Tillerson. Less than two weeks ago, the Exxon head was tapped by the president-elect to take on the role of Secretary of State.

XOM investors, almost explicitly, have the proverbial put or stop-loss, courtesy of our business-friendly Republican comrades now holding the keys to the castle. And that should be great news for Exxon Mobil stock.

And if Trump does start making “great deals,” well, that’s even better for XOM! It doesn’t take much in the way of connecting the dots to figure his new friends at Exxon Mobil will be major beneficiaries, either directly or indirectly — or more likely, both over time.

Let’s not forget there’s also OPEC’s planned production cuts to consider in helping support XOM stock. With the agreement, business as usual for Exxon Mobil, should prove more profitable as both upstream and downstream operations stand to benefit.

Bottom line, top line (and even on those price lines that work their way around investors stock charts), Exxon Mobil stock looks great.

Exxon Mobil Stock Daily Chart



Click to Enlarge It’s been a solid, if not volatile year for Exxon Mobil stock. After getting slammed in January, shares of XOM motored higher by more than 30% into July. Subsequently, a corrective move and 50% retracement of the rally emerged. And now?

For pattern seekers, Exxon Mobil’s stock chart now appears to be putting together the final touches on a handle structure within a bullish cup-shaped base that’s readying for an upside breakout.

Looking forward, the expectation is this year’s solid return will be improved upon, beginning with a successful base breakout. I also anticipate gains will come with reduced volatility for Exxon Mobil stock, given the supportive factors touched upon earlier.

If we’re right about XOM in entering 2017, the technical outlook should prove good for Exxon stock investors — but even better for XOM buy-writes.

