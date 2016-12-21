Will Ford Motor Company (F) Stock’s Strong Run Continue in 2017?

Since early November Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F ) is up about 12%. That’s not much, but it has been enough to get the price-to-earnings ratio up to nearly 6.4, and drop Ford stock’s yield down to 4.7%.

Ford is like a bad football team that won two games at the end of the year. Fans ask, is this a trend?

In this case, the fans are investors who have seen the stock go almost nowhere since re-launching its dividend in 2012, even though that dividend has since tripled to 15 cents per share, with a special 25-cent additional payouts early in 2016.

Analysts are not impressed either. Our James Hargett is downright bearish. Most analysts call Ford stock, at best, a hold, which is what you say when you don’t know what to say.

Is there anything good one can say going into 2017?

The Good News for F Stock



There is good news at Ford.

The Super Duty F-150 is flying out of showrooms, with showroom sales up by one-third over a year ago. The Super Duty has a lot of self-driving features, and sales are especially strong in Texas.

Ford has also gotten back into the high-performance sports car market with a new GT that has begun rolling off a Canadian assembly line. The $400,000 cars are mostly a market statement, not a financial one. Production is limited to 500 per year. But it will be nice seeing Ford on car shows again.

Ford is also making moves that hint at long-term stability in U.S. production, launching a new V-8 engine and rebuilding a neighborhood in its home city of Dearborn.

The Christmas quarter should be a good one, with earnings of 36 cents per share expected for F stock, up from 26 cents last quarter. But that’s down from 66 cents per share last December, and most have a price target that leaves it just about where it is now.

