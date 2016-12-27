General Electric Company: Five Reasons to Buy GE Stock

When it comes to blue chips, General Electric Company (NYSE: GE ) is as blue as they come. The industrial giant has been a portfolio staple for decades and has powered generations of investors with long-term gains and a steadily rising dividend.

However, all of that changed during the credit crisis and Great Recession. GE was hit hard as a variety of non-manufacturing businesses suffered. Its long-standing dividend was cut and GE stock took it on the chin.

In the months since, GE has re-imagined itself and has gotten back to basics. Perhaps more importantly, General Electric is now back on sure footing and could be a huge buy for long-term investors. But, don’t just take our word for it — here are five bullish reasons to buy GE stock today

Top Five Reasons to Buy GE Stock

A Focus on Manufacturing: For General Electric, the problems during the Great Recession weren’t industrial ones, but financial ones. As in GE Capital. During former CEO Jack Welch’s tenure, GE Capital became the dominate force of the company’s profit and revenue. This turned problematic during the recession, as many of the various bonds, loans, real estate holdings and other assets became strained. The issues were so bad that GE was forced to cut its once-lucrative dividend.

But, that was then and this is now. Since the recession, General Electric has continued to reduce the amount of influence of GE Capital on its bottom line. That’s included selling off its vast real estate holdings to private equity manager Blackstone Group LP (NYSE: BX ), spinning-off its consumer/store-branded credit card arm as Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF ), as well as selling much of its underlying loan exposure.

In the end, today’s GE stock is more like the GE of old. Manufacturing of advanced high-engineered goods is the new mantra for GE and that will less bumpy growth down the road.

GE Stock Is Really a Tech Stock in Disguise: Beneath that heavy machinery is fair bit of high technology and coding. That’s because GE is working on creating the “factory of the future.” Over the last few years, General Electric — through GE Digital — has made a series of acquisitions and buyouts to help launch its Predix software suite.

Predix uses complex sensors across various pieces of machinery — like a jet engine or conveyor belt — and then AI software to analyze the billions of bytes worth of data. Looking at all the data generated, it was done to help with maintenance time, operational efficiencies and other cost-saving strategies. Cloud computing and SaaS applications allow users to access all of this information on the fly and make changes as necessary.

Already, Predix has been a hit with customers, generating about $6 billion in revenue for GE stock this year. However, General Electric estimates that Predix will bring in more than $15 billion by 2020. In the end, GE has positioned itself to be the kingpin of the industrial Internet of Things (IIOT).

