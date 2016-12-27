7 Happy New Year Quotes for Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

What are some of your favorite happy new year quotes?

In honor of the turn of the calendar, we have compiled some of the best sayings that represent the change that will undoubtedly come with a new year. Hopefully, it will be more positive than the tragedy-stricken year that 2016 proved to be.

Perhaps 2017 will see the other foot drop, the other side of 2016’s karmic energy replenish those who suffered or lost a beloved one this year. Strive to do your best and perhaps good things will come.

In order to bring good fortune your way, consider passing along one of these sayings that we have compiled in order to remind you of what you’re capable of moving forward.

Browse through the next few slides, pick your favorite quote and pass it along to friends and family on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and other social media sites.

Happy New Year!