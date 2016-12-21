Holiday Gift Guide 2016: The 5 Best Tablets for Christmas

Tablet sales may be down compared to a few years ago, but that doesn’t mean they don’t make popular gifts. Many people have simply stuck with one they bought a few years ago, even though the best tablet choices today offer a vastly superior experience.

Source: Samsung

Better displays, far more power, thinner form factors and –in many cases– less expensive.

If there’s someone on your holiday shopping list who could benefit from receiving their first tablet, or someone who is seriously overdue for an upgrade, we’ve got you covered.

We’ve picked out five tablets that make the best gifts, whether you’re shopping for a power user or simply looking for an inexpensive, high-tech present.

