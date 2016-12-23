Hottest Construction Stocks Now – GV

The following stocks were the biggest movers and shakers in the Construction sector today.

Some of the biggest gainers among Construction stocks include:

Goldfield Corp ( GV ): GV stock is up 11.63% today.

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc ( HOV ): HOV stock is up 3.6% today.

Tutor Perini Corp ( TPC ): TPC stock is up 2.31% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Construction stocks include:

Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. ( CBI ): CBI stock is down 2.46% today.

Century Communities Inc ( CCS ): CCS stock is down 1.76% today.

Installed Building Products I ( IBP ): IBP stock is down 1.32% today.

Editor’s Note: Returns for the fastest-moving stocks listed here are based on share prices 20 minutes prior to publication of this story.