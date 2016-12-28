Hottest Construction Stocks Now – GV UCP CCS LMB

The Construction sector saw plenty of trading activity today, including the following leaders and losers.

Some of the biggest gainers among Construction stocks include:

Goldfield Corp ( GV ): GV stock is up 4.12% today.

Ucp. Inc ( UCP ): UCP stock is up 4.42% today.

Century Communities Inc ( CCS ): CCS stock is up 2.4% today.

Limbach Holdings Inc. ( LMB ): LMB stock is up 0.72% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Construction stocks include:

Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. ( CBI ): CBI stock is down 4.35% today.

Aegion Corp Cmn Stk ( AEGN ): AEGN stock is down 3.1% today.

Comfort Systems USA ( FIX ): FIX stock is down 2.8% today.

Tutor Perini Corp ( TPC ): TPC stock is down 2.91% today.

Editor’s Note: Returns for the fastest-moving stocks listed here are based on share prices 20 minutes prior to publication of this story.