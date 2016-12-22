Hottest Construction Stocks Now – STRL GLDD PRIM DY

The following stocks were moving the Construction sector today.

Some of the biggest gainers among Construction stocks include:

Sterling Constructio ( STRL ): STRL stock is up 2.71% today.

Great Lakes Drg Dock ( GLDD ): GLDD stock is up 1.56% today.

Primoris Services Cp ( PRIM ): PRIM stock is up 2.2% today.

Dycom Industries ( DY ): DY stock is up 1.63% today.

Ucp. Inc ( UCP ): UCP stock is up 1.38% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Construction stocks include:

Beazer Homes USA ( BZH ): BZH stock is down 3.8% today.

William Lyon Homes ( WLH ): WLH stock is down 3.48% today.

Goldfield Corp ( GV ): GV stock is down 2.7% today.

Pultegroup ( PHM ): PHM stock is down 3.29% today.

For more information on the best stocks to buy right now, check out the latest commentary on InvestorPlace.com.

And for more on the hot stocks moving most on Wall Street right now, check out our archive of daily market movers by sector here.

Editor’s Note: Returns for the fastest-moving stocks listed here are based on share prices 20 minutes prior to publication of this story.