Hottest Financial Stocks Now – SBBX HIIQ ARES AB

The following stocks were the biggest movers and shakers in the Financial sector today.

Some of the biggest gainers among Financial stocks include:

Sussex Bancorp ( SBBX ): SBBX stock is up 16.14% today.

Health Insurance Inn ( HIIQ ): HIIQ stock is up 9.73% today.

Ares Management LP ( ARES ): ARES stock is up 4.71% today.

Alliancebernstein Holding L.P. ( AB ): AB stock is up 3.27% today.

Western New England Bancorp Inc ( WNEB ): WNEB stock is up 2.69% today.

Guaranty Bancorp ( GBNK ): GBNK stock is up 3.26% today.

Manhattan Bridge ( LOAN ): LOAN stock is up 2.86% today.

Net 1 Ueps Techs Inc ( UEPS ): UEPS stock is up 2.82% today.

First Financial Nort ( FFNW ): FFNW stock is up 2.72% today.

Itau Unibanco Banco Holding Sa ( ITUB ): ITUB stock is up 2.65% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Financial stocks include:

Walter Investment Management Corp ( WAC ): WAC stock is down 8.32% today.

Virnetx Holding Corp ( VHC ): VHC stock is down 4.9% today.

FXCM Inc ( FXCM ): FXCM stock is down 5.73% today.

Evans Bancorp ( EVBN ): EVBN stock is down 4.65% today.

Wisdomtree Invstmnts ( WETF ): WETF stock is down 4.32% today.

United Security Bcsh ( UBFO ): UBFO stock is down 4.03% today.

Sb Financial Group ( SBFG ): SBFG stock is down 3.36% today.

New York Mtge Trust ( NYMT ): NYMT stock is down 3.92% today.

Hopfed Bancorp Inc ( HFBC ): HFBC stock is down 3.69% today.

Tiptree Fncl Cl A Cmn ( TIPT ): TIPT stock is down 3.65% today.

Editor’s Note: Returns for the fastest-moving stocks listed here are based on share prices 20 minutes prior to publication of this story.