Hottest Financial Stocks Now – SIEB RBPAA EBMT JCAP

The Financial sector saw plenty of trading activity today, including the following leaders and losers.

Some of the biggest gainers among Financial stocks include:

Siebert Fin Cp ( SIEB ): SIEB stock is up 5.18% today.

Royal Bncsh of Pa ( RBPAA ): RBPAA stock is up 4.89% today.

Eagle Bancorp [Mt] ( EBMT ): EBMT stock is up 5.3% today.

Jernigan Capital Inc ( JCAP ): JCAP stock is up 4.83% today.

Stonegate Mortgage Corp ( SGM ): SGM stock is up 3.71% today.

Grupo Fin Galicia ( GGAL ): GGAL stock is up 3.73% today.

First Internet Bcp ( INBK ): INBK stock is up 4.35% today.

Kingstone Cos Inc ( KINS ): KINS stock is up 2.81% today.

Itau Unibanco Banco Holding Sa ( ITUB ): ITUB stock is up 2.72% today.

Medley Management Inc ( MDLY ): MDLY stock is up 2.38% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Financial stocks include:

Banco Bradesco S.A. ( BBDO ): BBDO stock is down 8.84% today.

XCEL Brands Cmn ( XELB ): XELB stock is down 8.79% today.

Global Medical REIT Inc Cmn ( GMRE ): GMRE stock is down 5.98% today.

Alcentra Capital Com ( ABDC ): ABDC stock is down 6.42% today.

Vestin Realty Mtge ( VRTB ): VRTB stock is down 5.58% today.

Fifth Street Cmn ( FSAM ): FSAM stock is down 4.61% today.

First Bancshs [Ms] ( FBMS ): FBMS stock is down 4.93% today.

Amer First Mf Inv ( ATAX ): ATAX stock is down 5.31% today.

Cbl & Associates Properties ( CBL ): CBL stock is down 2.1% today.

Sussex Bancorp ( SBBX ): SBBX stock is down 6.76% today.

For more information on the best stocks to buy right now, check out the latest commentary on InvestorPlace.com.

And for more on the hot stocks moving most on Wall Street right now, check out our archive of daily market movers by sector here.

Editor’s Note: Returns for the fastest-moving stocks listed here are based on share prices 20 minutes prior to publication of this story.