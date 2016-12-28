Hottest Manufacturing Stocks Now – GALE OCRX DRAM PRQR

The following stocks were moving the Manufacturing sector today.

Some of the biggest gainers among Manufacturing stocks include:

Galena Biopharma In ( GALE ): GALE stock is up 60.71% today.

Ocera Therapeutics ( OCRX ): OCRX stock is up 22.73% today.

Dataram Corp ( DRAM ): DRAM stock is up 14.14% today.

Proqr Therapeutics ( PRQR ): PRQR stock is up 6.38% today.

Energy Focus Cmn ( EFOI ): EFOI stock is down 1.51% today.

Kitov Pharamceut Ads ( KTOV ): KTOV stock is down 0.64% today.

Amer Superconductor ( AMSC ): AMSC stock is down 3.8% today.

Essa Pharma Cmn ( EPIX ): EPIX stock is up 4.42% today.

AK Steel Holding Corp ( AKS ): AKS stock is up 3.45% today.

Mimedx Group Inc ( MDXG ): MDXG stock is up 1.22% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Manufacturing stocks include:

Interlink Elctrnc Cmn ( LINK ): LINK stock is up 1.85% today.

Aeterna Zentaris ( AEZS ): AEZS stock is down 6.17% today.

Marrone Bio Innov ( MBII ): MBII stock is down 7.42% today.

Moleculin Biotech CS ( MBRX ): MBRX stock is down 6.91% today.

Atyr Pharma Inc Cmn ( LIFE ): LIFE stock is down 1.96% today.

Soligenix Inc ( SNGX ): SNGX stock is down 3.73% today.

Tapimmune Inc ( TPIV ): TPIV stock is down 3.61% today.

Advaxis Inc Cmn Stk ( ADXS ): ADXS stock is down 0.4% today.

Acelrx Pharmaceutica ( ACRX ): ACRX stock is down 3.51% today.

Editor’s Note: Returns for the fastest-moving stocks listed here are based on share prices 20 minutes prior to publication of this story.