Hottest Manufacturing Stocks Now – KATE ICPT ADMA IKNX

The following stocks were moving the Manufacturing sector today.

Some of the biggest gainers among Manufacturing stocks include:

Kate Spade & Company ( KATE ): KATE stock is up 23.02% today.

Intercept Pharmaceut ( ICPT ): ICPT stock is up 10.2% today.

Adma Biologics Cmn ( ADMA ): ADMA stock is up 6.01% today.

Ikonics Corp ( IKNX ): IKNX stock is up 7.93% today.

Recro Pharma Inc ( REPH ): REPH stock is up 7.42% today.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co ( CVR ): CVR stock is up 6.67% today.

Photomedex Inc ( PHMD ): PHMD stock is up 3.7% today.

Pro-Dex Inc New ( PDEX ): PDEX stock is up 6.21% today.

Reata Pharma Cla Cmn ( RETA ): RETA stock is up 3.24% today.

Aquinox Pharmaceutic ( AQXP ): AQXP stock is up 7.3% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Manufacturing stocks include:

Dicerna Pharmaceutic ( DRNA ): DRNA stock is down 10.88% today.

Trovagene Inc ( TROV ): TROV stock is down 11.54% today.

Power Solutns Itl Cmn ( PSIX ): PSIX stock is down 9.85% today.

Inotek Pharma Cmn ( ITEK ): ITEK stock is down 9.72% today.

Regulus Therapeutics ( RGLS ): RGLS stock is down 9.43% today.

Chiasma Inc Cmn ( CHMA ): CHMA stock is down 9.09% today.

Geospace Technologie ( GEOS ): GEOS stock is down 9.76% today.

Impinj Inc Cmn ( PI ): PI stock is down 9.5% today.

Trillium Therapeutic ( TRIL ): TRIL stock is down 8.62% today.

Corium Intl Cmn ( CORI ): CORI stock is down 7.05% today.

Editor’s Note: Returns for the fastest-moving stocks listed here are based on share prices 20 minutes prior to publication of this story.