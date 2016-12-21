Hottest Manufacturing Stocks Now – MRUS CALA INVN MNTX

The Manufacturing sector saw plenty of trading activity today, including the following leaders and losers.

Some of the biggest gainers among Manufacturing stocks include:

Merus N.V. CS ( MRUS ): MRUS stock is up 45.94% today.

Calithera Biosci Com ( CALA ): CALA stock is up 23.93% today.

Invensense Inc ( INVN ): INVN stock is up 17.25% today.

Manitex Intl Inc ( MNTX ): MNTX stock is up 9.22% today.

Inovio Pharma Cmn ( INO ): INO stock is up 8.95% today.

Photomedex Inc ( PHMD ): PHMD stock is up 8.14% today.

Tracon Pharma Cmn ( TCON ): TCON stock is up 6.81% today.

Regulus Therapeutics ( RGLS ): RGLS stock is up 3.04% today.

Glycomimetics Inc ( GLYC ): GLYC stock is down 2.46% today.

Champions Oncolog Cmn ( CSBR ): CSBR stock is up 7.08% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Manufacturing stocks include:

Merrimack Pharmaceut ( MACK ): MACK stock is down 14.9% today.

Redhill Biophrma ADR ( RDHL ): RDHL stock is down 10.28% today.

Lindsay Corp ( LNN ): LNN stock is down 6.88% today.

Audentes Therapeutics Inc Cmn ( BOLD ): BOLD stock is up 1.77% today.

Advanced Accele. Ads ( AAAP ): AAAP stock is down 4.62% today.

Albireo Pharma Inc ( ALBO ): ALBO stock is down 3.89% today.

Novabay Pharmaceuticals ( NBY ): NBY stock is down 2.51% today.

Innocoll Hld Ord Shr ( INNL ): INNL stock is down 0.95% today.

T A T Tech Ltd ( TATT ): TATT stock is down 3.49% today.

Editor’s Note: Returns for the fastest-moving stocks listed here are based on share prices 20 minutes prior to publication of this story.